Atlanta Braves minor league affiliate Mississippi Braves to relocate to Georgia in 2025

Another Atlanta Braves minor league affiliate is moving to Georgia. The Mississippi Braves will relocate to Columbus in 2025.

The Double-A team made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The minor league team has been in Pearl, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson since 2005, when it moved there from Greenville, South Carolina. The franchise has earned two league titles and three division titles in that time, with the last in 2021.

The franchise’s statement reads:

"To our incredible fans – 2024 will be the M-Braves’ final season in Pearl, MS. The Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA, as of the start of the 2025 season.

"We want to thank Pearl, the surrounding Jackson community and the state of Mississippi for the incredible support for the franchise over the past 19 years. We have loved creating memories with you at Trustmark Park, and we look forward to bringing you an amazing 2024 season. The M-Braves will be commemorating the 20th season at Trustmark Park throughout the 69-game home schedule in 2024, beginning with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9 vs. Biloxi.

"We are hopeful that this is not the end of professional baseball in Pearl and our organization will support any efforts to bring a team to Trustmark Park in the future."

Diamond Baseball Holdings bought the team from Liberty Media in 2022, the same year the Braves were spun off into the Liberty Live Group tracking stock. The group also owns the Triple-A Braves affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, and the newly rechristened High-A Braves affiliate, the Rome Emperors.

No word on if the team will be changing their moniker as the other Braves affiliate teams have done in recent years.

The team will be playing in Golden Park in Columbus.