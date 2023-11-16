Introducing the Emperors, Rome's newly rebranded Minor League team

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Atlanta Braves High-A minor league affiliate team in Rome has announced its new moniker, mascot, and uniforms after it announced earlier this year that it planned to find its own "team name that resonates with our diverse fanbase and embodies the spirit of Rome."

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, the world was introduced to the Rome Emperors. The franchise shared its new motto: "Rule the three rivers. Rule the seven hills. Rule the diamond. Rule the land."

While there is a Roman theme is in play, so too is the emperor penguin. The team mascot is The Swingin’ Penguin. The team shared a variety of new poses, including The Pontificating Penguin.

The new team colors are Royal Roman Red, Emperors Gold, and Penguin Black.

The Roman Emperors also unveiled its white home uniform, road grays, and its alternate. The sleeves will still feature the Atlanta Braves’ A because the team "will always be the heart beat of the Braves Country."

The team also has a new website, goemperors.com, where merchandise is now available.

Unfortunately, it will be about five months until the newly christened Rome Emperors will take the field at AdventHealth Stadium. Their season opener is also their home opener on Friday, April 5, 2024.