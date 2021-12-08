Atlanta Braves affiliates join new subsidiary of sports entertainment company

Several Atlanta Braves affiliates are the latest Minor League Baseball organizations to join a newly-formed subsidiary of a sports entertainment company, Endeavor.

The Gwinnett Stripers announced the baseball club is joining Diamond Baseball Holdings, formed to invest in professional baseball organizations and enact business practices. DBH announced it would also operate three other Atlanta Braves minor league affiliates: Double-A Mississippi, High-A Rome and Single-A Augusta. Those transactions are still subject to the Major League Baseball's Player Development League approval process.

The Stripers announced plans to continue playing games at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville and remain the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate. The team will continue to use the logos and operate under the brand it adopted prior to the 2018 MiLB season.

"The Gwinnett Stripers are excited to join Diamond Baseball Holdings, and proud to continue as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves," said Erin McCormick, Gwinnett Stripers General Manager. "Under the leadership of DBH, we will further our commitment to the creativity and innovation that make Coolray Field one of the best fan experiences in minor league baseball."

Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager David Cross said the Braves' High-A affiliate will also remain affiliated with Atlanta's MLB franchise.

"The Rome Braves are looking forward to joining Diamond Baseball Holdings as the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves," said Cross. "Our commitment to Rome and Floyd County will continue, and under the leadership of DBH we look forward to taking the fan experience to the next level."

DBH was formed this year. The Stripers said in a press release the organization support clubs by providing expertise in optimizing ticket sales, food and beverage operations, merchandise, and content strategy.

DBH will also operate the Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders, Hudson Valley Renegades and San Jose Giants.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE