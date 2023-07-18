Mexican Men’s National Team to play Uzbekistan at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Soccer fans have something to celebrate.

The Mexican Men’s National Team will play four matches in the United States this fall as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour, including a return to Atlanta.

The Mexican National Team will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, September 12 with Mexico’s first-ever match against Uzbekistan. It will be the fourth match for Mexico in the stadium since the venue opened in 2017.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ May 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Mexico midfielder Carlos Rodriguez (28) and forward Diego Lainez (29) and Iceland defender Birkir Mr S¾varsson (2) in action during a friendly match between Mexico and Iceland at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Most recently the Mexican National Team visited Atlanta in August of last year versus Paraguay in front of over 50,000 fans. Prior to that, over 70,000 fans witnessed the team take on Honduras in June 2021.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m.