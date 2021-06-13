Exhibition at Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the largest post-pandemic soccer crowd

article

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta hosted what is believed to be the largest post-pandemic soccer crowd for an international match between Mexico and Honduras on Saturday night.

Saturday's match between Mexico and Honduras reported a crowd of 70,072.

That's the largest reported soccer crowd in the world since 2020.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The match was reportedly sold out.

The match was part of the Mexican Men's National Team's world tour. It's the 18th edition of the tour, which hosts exhibition matches for El Tri to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.