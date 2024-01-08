Killer Mike to perform on MLK Day during Atlanta Hawks halftime

article

The Atlanta Hawks have announced plans to host their annual MLK Game presented by Chase at the State Farm Arena on Jan. 15. The game will feature a special halftime tribute by Atlanta native and hip-hop icon Killer Mike, nominated for multiple Grammy Awards this year.

Killer Mike is known for his significant contributions to the rap industry and his advocacy for Atlanta. The artist is not only recognized for his musical talents but also as a voice of reason in an increasingly chaotic world. His influence extends beyond music, as he owns a growing empire of barbershops, including one at State Farm Arena called the S.W.A.G. Shop.

Fans attending the game will be treated to a Hawks-branded tote bag courtesy of Chase. During warm-ups, Hawks players and staff will wear special MLK shooting shirts featuring a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The team will don their Fly City Edition uniforms for the game against San Antonio at 3:30 p.m.

Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena, expressed excitement about Killer Mike's performance, emphasizing the significance of celebrating Dr. King's life and legacy. Prior to the game at 1:30 p.m., a special panel presented by Chase, titled "A Transparent Conversation About Homeownership in Atlanta," will feature prominent speakers discussing ways to increase homeownership rates among Black Americans in the Atlanta area.

To kick off the festivities, the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society will sing the Hawks’ player introductions along with the national anthem. During the game, the Hawks and Chase will honor Communiqué USA, a local Black and woman-owned marketing and communications firm.

Additionally, the Hawks will pay tribute to Olympian Dr. Tommie Smith, known for his courageous activism during the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. In partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the Hawks continue their commitment to honoring Dr. King's legacy, with the expanded agreement featuring the Chase Concert Club as the arena's ultra-premium space.

Limited tickets are available for the MLK Game presented by Chase on Jan. 15. Fans can secure tickets at Hawks.com/tickets and explore custom ticket packages for the remainder of the season at Hawks.com/flex.