Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in metro Atlanta | 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated the third Monday of January of each year. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. MLK Day is a federal holiday in the United States.

In addition to local events, The King Center will be holding a week of festivities, which culminates on Jan. 15 in a commemorative service, march, and rally downtown, which are broadcast live by FOX 5 Atlanta.

The following is a list of events taking place in honor of Dr. King in the metro Atlanta area.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast is taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at 153 Richardson St. SW. Hosted by the Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council.

A commemorative service and parade will be held Jan. 12 and 13 in Newnan. The commemorative service will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Summer Hill Baptist Church on Turkey Creek Road. The parade will begin at noon on Savannah Street in downtown Newnan.

The 2024 Beloved Community Awards are taking place on Jan. 13 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. They will be hosted by Essence Atkins and Dule Hill. Some of this year's honorees include Michael J. Fox, Deloris Jordan, Captain Planet Foundation, Benjamin Crump Esq., Scott Harrison, Sara Mora and Lowes Companies Inc. Tickets start at $100. There are also various events related to the Beloved Community Awards scheduled.

The 28th annual Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Dublin is taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 in downtown Dublin.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 13 through 15 with a variety of events. There will be a timeline of Dr. King's life, a storytime featuring My Uncle Martin's Words for America and Last Stop on Market Street at the CMA Stage, a staged reading of Dr. King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech, a birthday dance party and more.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis will be the guest speaker for the historic Big Bethel AME Church's Martin Luther King Sunday on Jan. 14. "It Starts With Me: Shifting The Cultural Climate Through The Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence", is the national theme from the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, during 2024’s Martin Luther King Day celebration, which Big Bethel AME has adopted and DA Willis will speak to. The service will begin at 10 a.m.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Peachtree Street NE is hosting an organ recital and choral evensong for the Feast of Martin Luther King Jr. at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 14. A reception will follow in Budd Hall.

Hands On Atlanta's MLK Days of Service will take place Jan. 11 through 15. Volunteers will have access to more than 150 projects supporting 50 nonprofits and schools. Some of the projects include beautification and invasive removal at Historic Bagley Park, helping with weekly grocery prep at Reflections of Trinity Food Pantry, Operation Clean Sweep on Moreland Avenue, MLK Day with the Sickle Cell Foundation, drive for SafeRide America, MLK Jr. Commemorative Day of Service at West Atlanta Watershed Alliance, and volunteer at the Community Marketplace Food Pantry.

The Atlanta History Center will honor Martin Luther King Jr. during an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in civil rights-themed trivia, crafts, kids activities, panel discussions, and more.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art & Film Celebration is happening at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. This family-friendly event will feature interactive art projects and a film designed to celebrate, educate, and share the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Admission is free but reservations are recommended.

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service on Jan. 15. Volunteer projects include planting 127 trees and 5,000 daffodils at Brook Run Park, cleaning up the community garden and orchard, cleaning up Woodall Cemetery, a community art project at the Spruill Center for the Arts and a blood drive. Volunteer registration links can be found here.

The Smith Family Ranch in Stockbridge is hosting MLK Day Community Cleanup & BBQ Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15. Participants will help rebuild animal feed sheds and housing, beautify gardens and nature trails, install a new community garden and more.

Cascade Family Skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW is hosting MLK Day from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 15. Admission is $10 and skate rental is $5.

