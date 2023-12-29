MLK Day celebrations: King Center shares 1st look at 39th holiday observance

article

The King Center has released part of its plans to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its week-long 39th King Holiday Observance.

Atlanta is known as the home of the prolific civil rights icon and the annual observance features both in-person and virtual events the entire week leading up to the official holiday on Monday, Jan. 15.

The King Center is planning to hold a news conference on Jan. 4 to share more details about the week, but has provided a preview of a few of their upcoming events.

When and where is the King Holiday Observance?

The observance kicks off on Jan. 9 with a reception and book signing with King Center CEO Dr. Bernice A. King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest daughter, and continues through Jan. 15.

King will be signing the new children's book "Coretta," which is based off her mother's autobiography, "My Life, My Love, My Legacy."

Other events include a virtual training series looking at Dr. King's writing on the connection between power, justice, and love, a children's book reading and puppet show, and multiple conferences and summits.

Most events are between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET will be streamed live at thekingcenter.org or on the organization's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page.

The week culminates on Jan. 15 in a commemorative service, march, and rally downtown, which are broadcast live by FOX 5 Atlanta.

What is the theme of the 2023 King Center MLK Day Observance?

The theme of this year's observance is, "It Starts with Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate through Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence."

Dr. Bernice A. King is expected to share more details about the theme at her press conference on Thursday.

Who are the guests at the King Center MLK event?

While the guest lists for many of the events have not been released, several people and organizations will be recognized at this year's Beloved Community Awards gala:

Faith and Politics Institute, Beloved Community Civic Leadership Award

Author and STEM promoter Gitanjali Rao, Beloved Community Technological Innovation Award

Attorney Ben Crump, Beloved Community Social Justice Award

Spelman College, Beloved Community Christine King Farris Legacy of Service in Education Award

Philanthropist and activist Deloris Jordan, Beloved Community Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award

Actor Michael J. Fox, Beloved Community Yolanda D. King Higher Ground Award

Immigration rights advocate Sara Mora, Beloved Community Youth Influencer Award (individual)

Captain Planet Foundation, Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award

Lowe’s, Beloved Community Salute to Greatness Corporate Social Impact Award

The keynote speaker for the commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church will be Rev. Sharon Arline-Bradley, the president and founding principal of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions LLC and the president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women.