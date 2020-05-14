Joe Buck: FOX may use fake crowd noise during NFL games

Not much is known right now about the upcoming NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule was released last week. Now, we're learning there is a chance that even if fans can't be in the stands, it'll still sound like they are.

FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck said the network may pipe-in crowd noise and even put "virtual fans" in the stands this season.

Buck said the idea is to make it a more normal viewing experience for fans at home.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.