Joe Buck: FOX may use fake crowd noise during NFL games
ATLANTA - Not much is known right now about the upcoming NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule was released last week. Now, we're learning there is a chance that even if fans can't be in the stands, it'll still sound like they are.
FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck said the network may pipe-in crowd noise and even put "virtual fans" in the stands this season.
Buck said the idea is to make it a more normal viewing experience for fans at home.
WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.