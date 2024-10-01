High school football in Georgia gets schedule extension after Helene

Image 1 of 7 ▼ This image, provided by Westminster Schools, shows the athletic fields of the Atlanta school covered in floodwater after Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. (WCAT)

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has announced adjustments to the state’s football schedule following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene in several areas. The modifications aim to accommodate schools affected by the hurricane while ensuring the playoffs proceed as planned.

The GHSA has added another week to the regular football season, pushing the final Friday from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. This extra week will be used for make-up games that were disrupted due to the storm. Schools that complete their schedules without interruptions will have a bye week before the beginning of the postseason.

As a result, the opening round of the state playoffs, originally scheduled for Nov. 8-9, will now be held on Nov. 15-16. The second round will follow on Nov. 22, and the quarterfinals, originally set for Nov. 29, will take place on the same day, eliminating the previously scheduled bye week. The semi-finals and championship dates, however, remain unchanged, with the finals set to be held from Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Schools impacted by the hurricane for two or more weeks may face the possibility of a compressed schedule, with games on Thursday, Tuesday, and Saturday. These specific scenarios will be determined by the regions, with final approval from the GHSA.

Other fall sports schedule changes will be announced later this week, according to GHSA officials.

Revised Schedule:

Nov. 8: Final Friday of the regular season, including make-up games for hurricane-impacted schools

Nov. 15-16: First round of playoffs

Nov. 22: Second round of playoffs

Nov. 29: Quarterfinals

Dec. 6: Semi-finals

Dec. 16-18: State finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium