High 5 Sports recap - Week Four

ATLANTA - Friday was the fourth week of High 5 Sports in 2021 and it was perfect weather across north Georgia.
Some regional action began as teams get into their stride.
Here is some of the action from across the state
Creekview vs. Cherokee
Creekview vs. Cherokee
High 5 Sports treks to Cherokee County to see the undefeated Creekview Grizzlies against their bitter rivals Cherokee.
Creekside vs. Cartersville
Creekside vs. Cartersville
Fresh off their win in the High 5 Sports "In Your Face Bowl' last week, the Creekside Seminoles were in Hurricane Country taking on Cartersville.
Collins Hill vs. Rome
Collins Hill vs. Rome
It was a made for TV event as Collins Hill took all their stars up to Barron Stadium in Rome.
Camden County vs. Marietta - Call of the Week
Camden County vs. Marietta - Call of the Week
Interesting story in south Georgia as Jeff Herron has gone back to Camden County. He won 3 state titles there then came up here won one at Grayson. Went to South Carolina. Retired but now he's back as the head coach of the Wildcats. Camden County was at Marietta this week in the High 5 Sports 680 Call of the Week with Karl Werl and Brandon Joseph at the mic and photojournalist Eli Jordan behind the lens.
High 5 Hype 5 – Kojo Antwi
High 5 Hype 5 – Kojo Antwi
High 5 recruiting expert Rusty Mansell highlights four-star Lambert receiver Kojo Antwi who announced his commitment to Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State University back in July.
Duluth vs. Lambert
Duluth vs. Lambert
Lambert took on Duluth this week.
Redan vs. Stone Mountain
Redan vs. Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain and Redan got together at North DeKalb.
Whitefield Academy vs. East Forsyth
Whitefield Academy vs. East Forsyth
It was a cruise down Lake Lanier where the new East Forsyth Broncos were looking for their first win ever. They took on Whitefield Academy.
Lanier Christian Academy vs. Holy Spirit Prep - Mic'd Up
Lanier Christian Academy vs. Holy Spirit Prep - Mic'd Up
A former state champ coach and northeast Georgia legend got Mic’d Up this week with High 5's Kelly Price.
Flowery Branch vs. Gainesville - Friday Night Heights
Flowery Branch vs. Gainesville - Friday Night Heights
Heading to City Park in Gainesville where cross-county rivals Flowery Branch finally get to play that game postponed from last week.
Lovejoy vs. North Gwinnett
Lovejoy vs. North Gwinnett
The Lovejoy Wildcats played just their second game this season and it was a tough one against North Gwinnett.
Tri-Cities vs. Maynard Jackson – Game of the Week
Tri-Cities vs. Maynard Jackson – Game of the Week
The High 5 Game of the Week stays ITP with a team from East Point and another from Zone 6 with Tri-Cities and Maynard Jackson. High 5’s Bill Hartman has the action.
Columbus vs. LaGrange
Columbus vs. LaGrange
Heading down to Troup County where Columbus and LaGrange battled it out.
North Oconee vs. Benedictine
North Oconee vs. Benedictine
Down in Savannah is where the Benedictine Cadets were hosted North Oconee.
Jones County vs. Union Grove
Jones County vs. Union Grove
FOX 5’s DJ Shockley bestowed Union Grove with the coveted Team of the Week this past Thursday, but was there even more celebration on Friday? Union Grove pulled the upset last week taking down Starr's Mill. They knew things would be just as tough as Jones County came to town. The Greyhounds have won the last two region titles. This one kicked off region play.
Luella vs. McDonough
Luella vs. McDonough
In Region 5-AAAA, Luella went head-to-head with McDonough.
High 5 - Week Four wrap up
high