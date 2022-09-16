High 5 Sports recap – Week Five

Award season may have come to an end, but it is fall and Georgia, so it is high school football season. It also is homecoming season.

While the best in TV have received their awards, high school across the state are battling to get their own.

Some of those awards come early in the form of the High 5 Sports Hand Trophy, but all have their eyes on state titles.

And this week is make or break as region play gets into full swing.

Here is a quick recap of all the action:

Play of the Night

The High 5 Sports Play of the Night comes from the Centennial-Westminster game.

Carver-Atlanta vs Buford

Buford has won a bunch of state titles. The Wolves battled Carver-Atlanta on Friday.

Cedar Grove vs Mill Creek

Continuing on the state champion train, Cedar Grove was trying to follow up last week’s whipping of Collins Hill at Mill Creek.

Collins Hill vs Sandy Creek

Defending AAAAAAA Region 8 champs Collins Hill was down at the Battlefield of Sandy Creek.

Allatoona vs Creekview - Call of the Week

The 680 The Fan Call of the Week is a battle in AAAAAA Region 6. Both Allatoona and Creekview are trying to kick things off right in their region play. FOX 5’s Eli Jordan has the pictures, 680 The Fans's Karl Werl and Doug Konkel are on the call.

Walton vs Marietta

Number 7 Walton was at Marietta on Friday. The Raiders are averaging over 40 points per game.

Prince Avenue vs ELCA

A couple of big time quarterbacks at big time programs here. Aaron Philo and Prince Avenue at Charlie Gilliam and Eagles Landing Christian, but the running game shined while the High 5 Sports cameras were rolling.

Hype 5 - Prince Avenue Christian players

High 5 Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.com says some of the Prince Avenue players could be seen playing at the next level soon.

North Clayton vs Fayette County - Mic'd Up

No matter how the season has gone, region play provides a brand new slate. A team that is 0-3 could still be a playoff team. Coaches provide the juice and inspiration on game day and that's what High 5 Sports found as Fayette County's Nick Davis led his tigers to their first win against North Clayton. Coach Davis was Mic'd Up.

New Manchester vs Hughes

The juggernaut that is Langston Hughes took on New Manchester. The panthers are scoring 52 points per game.

Lithia Springs vs Creekside

The third-ranked Creekside Seminoles, believe it or not, have not beaten a team from Georgia yet this season. They were trying to change that against Lithia Springs.

Hiram vs Drew

The Hiram Hornets were trying to make it back-to-back wins as they traveled to Southern Crescent Stadium to tangle with the Titans of Drew.

Starr's Mill vs LaGrange

This is a premier matchup down Interstate 85 in LaGrange. The Grangers and Starr's Mill are both still undefeated going into this matchup.

Sequoyah vs Etowah - Friday Night Heights

It is time to get an aerial view of Sequoyah and Etowah in this week’s Friday Night Heights.

Harrison vs Kennesaw Mountain – Game of the Week

Kennesaw Mountain and Harrison are just three miles apart, but have a history that stretches for miles. The two teams paused their rivalry for a few years, but it’s back and heating up. Could the Mustangs stay unbeaten against their renewed rivals?

Osborne vs Clarkston

The undefeated Osborne Cardinals trekked to DeKalb County looking for win number four over the Clarkston Angoras, who are also coming off a winning week.

South Gwinnett vs Decatur

Bryan Lamar has South Gwinnett unbeaten. The Comets were in downtown Decatur

White County vs Stephens County

And to Toccoa now, where the Stephens County Indians are in the top 10 and hosting White County.

Kell Longhorns –Team of the Week

The Kell Longhorns are 4-0 under new head coach Bobby May, who came over after three successful seasons at Westlake. The Longhorns have the week off, but they still got to party being named the High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

Winder-Barrow vs Loganville

Ever since their viral pass in Week One, the Loganville Red Devils have been perfect, but Winder-Barrow was looking to spoil the party.

Cedar Shoals vs Walnut Grove

The Walnut Grove Warriors were trying to run it to 4-0 against Cedar Shoals.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Five

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.