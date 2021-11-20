High 5 Sports recap – Playoffs Week Two

It is hard to believe, but it is the last full week of High 5 Sports. The team will still carry on through the state championships with highlights each week, but it's a wrap on The Big Show.

It is also hard to believe all the IN YOUR FACE action going on this week in the quarterfinals.

Whose train will continue to roll down the tracks?

Here's a look at some of the highlights from this week:

Blessed Trinity vs. Woodward Academy

Creekside vs. St. Pius X

Starr's Mill vs. Clarke Central

Warner Robins vs. Cartersville

Harris County vs. Villa Rica - Call of the Week

Wesleyan vs Calvary Day

Luella vs. Benedictine

Spalding vs North Oconee

Dougherty vs. Riverdale

Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Columbus

LaGrange vs. Marist

Westlake vs Kennesaw Mountain

Shiloh vs. Hughes

Roswell vs. North Cobb - Game of the Week

Marrietta vs. Milton

Mill Creek vs. McEachern

Walton vs. Archer

Norcross vs. Lowndes

Jeff Davis vs. Rabun County

SE Bulloch vs. Cedar Grove

