High 5 Sports recap – Playoffs Week Two

High 5 Sports - Believe it's IN YOUR FACE
It's just a group of people who care. Not unlike folks at a hip-hop concert whose hands are not in the air. Remember like a goldfish and get ready to believe it's IN YOUR FACE.
ATLANTA - It is hard to believe, but it is the last full week of High 5 Sports. The team will still carry on through the state championships with highlights each week, but it's a wrap on The Big Show.
It is also hard to believe all the IN YOUR FACE action going on this week in the quarterfinals.
Whose train will continue to roll down the tracks?
Here's a look at some of the highlights from this week:
Blessed Trinity vs. Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity vs. Woodward Academy
The War Eagles are trying to keep it close as Blessed Trinity takes on Woodward Academy.
Creekside vs. St. Pius X
Creekside vs. St. Pius X
St. Pius X Golden Lions hosting Creekside in that AAAAA bracket.
Starr's Mill vs. Clarke Central
Starr's Mill vs. Clarke Central
Starr's Mill going out to Athens to take on the Gladiators at Billy Henderson Memorial Stadium at Clarke Central.
Warner Robins vs. Cartersville
Warner Robins vs. Cartersville
It felt like the de factor AAAAA State Championship Game as Warner Robins took on Cartersville, a rematch of last year's champions game.
Harris County vs. Villa Rica - Call of the Week
Harris County vs. Villa Rica - Call of the Week
The Villa Rica Wildcats got their first playoff win since 1999 and they tried to keep that train rolling this week's Call of the Week game.
Wesleyan vs Calvary Day
Wesleyan vs Calvary Day
In Class A Private, the Wesleyan Wolves took a long trip to Savannah to take on Calvary Day.
Luella vs. Benedictine
Luella vs. Benedictine
In AAAA, Luella traveled al the way down to Savannah to play Benedictine.
Spalding vs North Oconee
Spalding vs North Oconee
Two very storied teams this year, Spalding and North Oconee.
Dougherty vs. Riverdale
Dougherty vs. Riverdale
The Raiders were having a great season, but could they keep it going as Dougherty battles Riverdale.
Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Columbus
Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Columbus
Hapeville Charter fresh off their upset at Jefferson in the first round headed to Columbus to play Carver.
LaGrange vs. Marist
LaGrange vs. Marist
LaGrange took on Marist to try to move on.
Westlake vs Kennesaw Mountain
Westlake vs Kennesaw Mountain
Kennesaw Mountain got their first-ever playoff win last week. This week they take on the Westlake Lions.
Shiloh vs. Hughes
Shiloh vs. Hughes
Friday Night Heights heads to Hughes as they host Shiloh.
Roswell vs. North Cobb - Game of the Week
Roswell vs. North Cobb - Game of the Week
It might be one of the biggest matchups of the postseason. Roswell takes on North Cobb in this week's Game of the Week.
Marrietta vs. Milton
Marrietta vs. Milton
Another mighty matchup with Marietta meeting Milton.
Mill Creek vs. McEachern
Mill Creek vs. McEachern
A lot to cheer for as Mill Creek takes on McEachern.
Walton vs. Archer
Walton vs. Archer
Walton took on Archer at Tiger Stadium.
Norcross vs. Lowndes
Norcross vs. Lowndes
Norcross headed on down to Lowndes.
Jeff Davis vs. Rabun County
Jeff Davis vs. Rabun County
Rabun County hosting Jeff Davis
SE Bulloch vs. Cedar Grove
SE Bulloch vs. Cedar Grove
A huge showdown between Southeast Bulloch and Cedar Grove.
Here are the breakdowns of the brackets:
A Private and A Public Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A Private and A Public Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the A Private and A Public brackets.
AA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
AA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AA Bracket.
AAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
AAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAA Bracket.
AAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
AAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAA Bracket.
AAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
AAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAAA Bracket.
AAAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
AAAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAAAA Bracket.
AAAAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
AAAAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week Two
A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAAAAA Bracket.
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.