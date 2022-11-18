High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two

It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs.

Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped.

It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.

Here is just some of the action:

Parkview vs Westlake

It was a cat fight in Class AAAAAAA as the Parkview Panthers took on the Westlake Lions.

Mill Creek vs North Cobb

The winner between Mill Creek and North Cobb get to battle the winner of the Parkview-Westlake game in Class AAAAAAA.

Walton vs Buford

One game that lived up to the hype in the second week of playoffs was Walton vs Buford.

Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week

The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.

Allatoona vs Roswell

In Class AAAAAA, the Allatoona Bucs have gotten red hot at just the right time. Nobody has scored on them this month. They are trying to keep it going playing No. 1 seed Roswell.

Lee County vs Woodward

Woodward Academy hosting Lee County in a battle of two ranked teams.

North Forsyth vs Hughes – Friday Night Heights

Flying high above the Panthers Lair at Langston Hughes High School, the High 5 Sports team got to see all the action between North Forsyth and Hughes.

Lovett vs North Oconee

Lovett and North Oconee trying to stay on the road to the state title in Class AAAA.

Walnut Grove vs Stockbridge

Also in Class AAAA, Walnut Grove and Stockbridge are both fighting for survival.

Monroe Area vs Carver-Atlanta

To Henderson Stadium on the campus of Midtown High School, Monroe Area visiting Carver-Atlanta.

Sandy Creek vs Stephens County

It was a top 10 showdown in Toccoa as No. 3 Sandy Creek was at No. 6 Stephens County.

Hebron vs Cedar Grove

A couple of state championship-winning coaches were at Godfrey Stadium, John Adams from Cedar Grove and Jonathan Gess, in his first year at Hebron Christian.

Cartersville vs Cambridge – Game of the Week

It is a battle of two top five teams. Cartersville and Cambridge both want to go all the way, but only one can walk away from this matchup in this week Game of the Week.

Dalton vs Creekside – Friday Night Heights

To The Swamp, Creekside was hosting the Dalton Catamounts

Northgate vs Dutchtown

In Class AAAAA, Northgate vs Dutchtown.

Coffee vs Decatur

The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city

Cass vs Mays – Team of the Week

It was a wild game for Cass, this week’s Team of the Week, against Mays.

Union County vs South Atlanta

Over at Lakewood Stadium, Union County came down to South Atlanta.

ELCA vs Fellowship Christian

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy and Fellowship Christian battling it out in Class AA

Elbert County vs Prince Avenue

In Class A Division 1, Elbert County and Prince Avenue looking to advance.

