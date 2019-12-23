Hawks suffer 8th straight loss despite Collins' return

Collin Sexton scored 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Atlanta comeback for a 121-118 win.

Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat. Kevin Love had 20 points for Cleveland, which has won three straight for the first time since taking five in a row streak from March 28 to April 5, 2018.



Hawks forward John Collins returned from a 25-game suspension for violating of the NBA's drug policy. He was in the starting lineup and scored 27 points with 10 rebounds.

