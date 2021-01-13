Expand / Collapse search

Hawks at Suns game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks speaks with his team under a timeout during the second quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North

Expand

The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns game at Phoenix Suns Arena on Wednesday night has been postponed in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols, the NBA confirmed.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Hawks.

On Monday, the Suns played the Wizards, who have had cancellations due to COVID-19 protocols.