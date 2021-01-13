Hawks at Suns game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

article

The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns game at Phoenix Suns Arena on Wednesday night has been postponed in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols, the NBA confirmed.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Hawks.

On Monday, the Suns played the Wizards, who have had cancellations due to COVID-19 protocols.