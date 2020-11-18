Gladiators suspend season due to COVID-19

The Atlanta Gladiators announced Wednesday that the team will opt out of the 2020-2021 ECHL season, under the league's COVID-19 voluntary suspension policy.

The Infinite Energy Arena implemented a 25 percent capacity limit on all events. That limitation ultimately forced the season suspension, along with keeping in mind the health and safety of Gladiators players, coaches, officials, staff and fans.

"As a business rooted in ticket and sponsorship revenue, such a capacity reduction greatly hinders the team's ability to conduct regular business," the team said in a release.

"This is a decision we do not make lightly," Gladiators team president Jerry James said in the release. "Everyone in our organization has pushed to find ways to make this season happen, but the economic viability of our business and the health of our community must be the priority. That is the bottom line for the decision to enact the league’s COVID-19 voluntary suspension policy."

Season ticket holders will be contacted in the coming weeks, and the team will provide incentives for rolling forward current ticket and sponsorship packages to the 2021-2022 season.