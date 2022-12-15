Georgia high school football championship games returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons announced Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Georgia high school football championship games for at least the next three years.

Boys' tackle football and girls' flag football will play championship games in the stadium for the first time since 2018.

"We are excited to partner with GHSA to bring the football championships to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," Atlanta Falcons CEO and President Rich McKay said. "Youth sports is, and has always been, a priority for the Atlanta Falcons," McKay continues. "This announcement is a testament to the coordinated efforts of many and we are excited to continue to support and grow the sport we all love."

Since then 2018, state title games have been played at Center Parc Stadium, the home of the Georgia State Panthers football team and the site of former Turner Field. Some of the 2022 state championship games were plagued by cold, wet weather. Mercedes-Benz Stadium would provide a comfortable indoor venue. Mercedes-Benz Stadium typically hosts the Corky Kell Classic at the beginning of the football season.

"We could not be more thrilled to bring the GHSA Football Championships back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said in a statement. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Falcons and are especially thankful for Rich McKay, Tim Zulawski, Chris Millman and Amanda Dinkel for their commitment to high school athletics," Hines continued. "Bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student-athletes to compete in the best venue anywhere and will provide an experience for our athletes and fans that will be second to none."