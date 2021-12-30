Georgia's James Cook: The story from little brother to the Orange Bowl

Georgia running back James Cook stayed at UGA for another season just for this moment. A matchup at the Orange Bowl and a chance to play in the College Football Playoff.

Cook missed the Peach Bowl last season following the unexpected death of his father. Cook's older brother, Dalvin, left the Minnesota Vikings to be with the family as well.

A year later and Cook is ready for bowl season and one could say football is in his blood.

NO. 2 MICHIGAN, NO. 3 GEORGIA MEET IN ORANGE BOWL SEMIFINAL

"I think at first it was really hard for him. My brother is this, they want me to be this," his mother told FOX 5.

With the help of his older brothers Dalvin and Deandre Burnett, Cook’s time at UGA has a success story. But it took a long time for him to get there and started quite humbly.

"He would drag their shoulder pads, take it to practice to them. He would do everything they would do," his mother said.

Now, the star running back is about to step on the field in the Orange Bowl and have a shot at the national championship.

