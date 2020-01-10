Georgia vs. No. 5 Auburn tip-off time changed

The top-ranked team in the SEC matches up with the league’s most heralded pro prospect Saturday when Auburn hosts Anthony Edwards and his Georgia teammates, but the game time will be earlier than originally scheduled.

According to a spokesperson from the UGA sports communications office, the game time has been moved to Noon ET due to the possibility of severe weather. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points but Georgia couldn’t protect a six-point halftime lead Tuesday as it opened its SEC schedule with a 78-69 home loss to No. 14 Kentucky. Auburn barely maintained its unbeaten status as it eked out an 83-79 home victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Auburn has won 26 of its last 27 games and has 11 straight SEC victories.

