Georgia State adds future series with UAB

Georgia State announced the Panthers will play a four-game home-and-home series with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers.

The first game of the series will be Sept. 18, 2027, as the Panthers host the Blazers.

A Georgia State Panthers helmet. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Georgia State will make trips to Birmingham on Sept. 16, 2028, and Sept. 21, 2030. A game on Sept. 22, 2029 will be played at Georgia State Stadium.

Under third-year head coach Shawn Elliott, the Panthers are coming off a third bowl appearance in the last five seasons.