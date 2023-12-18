Carson Beck's decision: Bulldogs QB to lead Georgia in 2024

article

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck says he will return for his senior year.

His announcement was made public Monday afternoon in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

In the post, Beck wrote:

"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.

"We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!"

Beck has kept Georgia rolling after replacing two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Beck and the Bulldogs were able to preserve a 29-game winning streak going into the Southeastern Conference championship game. His turning point may have come in the SEC opener against South Carolina, when Beck rallied Georgia from a 14-3 halftime deficit to win 24-14.

Beck has thrown for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions, while completing 72% of his passes.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart compared Beck to "a bigger, physical version" of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"He is playing in a different speed than anybody else when you watch it," Smart said.

Beck’s return is seen as the most essential piece of the Bulldogs offense for the 2024 season.