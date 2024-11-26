Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech will meet for traditional 'hate' game this Friday

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up to face their long-time rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, this Friday night at Sanford Stadium in a game steeped in tradition known as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."

Fresh off clinching a spot in the SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs aren’t taking their rivals lightly. This will mark the 115th meeting between the two teams, with Georgia leading the series with 70 wins and currently riding a six-game winning streak. The first game was played on Nov. 4, 1893. Georgia Tech won that game.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Georgia linebacker Tony Taylor and Georgia Tech fullback Mike Cox get into a scuffle during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on November 25, 2006. The Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 15-12. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/WireImage)

Friday’s game will be a historic occasion for Georgia football. It is the first non-Saturday game hosted at Sanford Stadium in 30 years. The last time Georgia played a Friday night game at home was also against Georgia Tech, the day after Thanksgiving in 1994.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and fans can stream the game on ESPN or FuboTV. It will be televised nationally on ABC.