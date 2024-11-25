Georgia Bulldogs secure spot in SEC Championship Game

article

After a dramatic weekend of college football upsets, the Georgia Bulldogs have officially clinched their fourth consecutive appearance in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama’s loss on Saturday paved the way for Georgia (9-2, 6-2 SEC) to secure their spot in the Dec. 7 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs will face either Texas or Texas A&M, who are set to play this Saturday to determine the opponent.

Georgia previously defeated Texas 30-15 on the road earlier this season but did not face Texas A&M, leaving the potential matchup shrouded in anticipation.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the SEC Championship Game, as the winner will advance to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Tickets for the game at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 start at approximately $340 plus and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

A tailgate party is scheduled to take place from noon to 7 p.m. at 547 Mitchell Street SW. Tickets start at $75.

STATS Brew Pub, which is located on Marietta Street NW, is also hosting a watch party. There will be a $5 cover at the door. No advanced ticket required.

Georgia fans are gearing up for another exciting chapter in the Bulldogs’ storied run toward postseason glory.