Alcohol to be sold at SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year

article

Alcohol will be sold to the general public for the first time at the SEC Championship game, according to a spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

In the past, alcohol was only available to fans in suites and private clubs.

The SEC revised its alcohol policy in 2019 to allow each institution in the conference to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletic venues, subject to certain conference-wide alcohol management expectations.

Under the new policy, any sales of alcoholic beverages in public seating areas are limited to beer and wine, and each institution that chooses to sell alcohol is required to implement a server training program for staff.

Many, but not all, schools began selling alcohol after the policy revision.

Many fans were reportedly surprised when they arrived at the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last year and found padlocks on the beer coolers.

The initial alcohol ban was put in place by the SEC to "preserve the family-friendly atmosphere" at games.

The SEC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 7.