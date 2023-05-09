Back-to-back champs Georgia Bulldogs declines White House visit

article

The back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs football team has declined a visit to the White House.

The University of Georgia’s athletics department cited the date that was offered as the reason.

A spokesperson for the UGA athletic department told The Atlantic:

"Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

The team did not receive an invitation to the White House after last year's title win, which is customary for championship winners, due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Earlier this year, there were concerns the White House would again snub the team, but the team received an invitation after a bipartisan request from Georgia lawmakers.

The White House extended the invitation for June 12.