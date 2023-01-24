Georgia leaders request President Biden invite UGA football team to White House

article

Georgia political leaders on both sides of the aisle have joined together for a common cause: sending the national champion Georgia Bulldogs to the White House.

Georgia's congressional leaders sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to invite the University of Georgia football team to Washington, D.C. for a White House ceremony.

Georgia has won the College Football National Championship for two years in a row, but weren't able to meet the president last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In that letter, signed by Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter, and more, said it was their hope that "this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President."

"We hope you will join us in recognizing the tremendous achievements of all University of Georgia's football players, coaches, and staff who contributed to this championship season," the group wrote in the letter.

The Bulldogs (15-0) are the first repeat champs in major college football since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago. There appears to be a new dynasty emerging from the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia turned in one of the all-time beatdowns in a big game in their thrashing of the TCU Horned Toads, reminiscent of Nebraska running over Florida by 38 points in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, USC’s 36-point rout of Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl and Alabama’s 28-point BCS blowout over Notre Dame in 2013.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.