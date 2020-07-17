Freeman cleared to return to Braves after dealing with COVID-19

article

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that first baseman Freddie Freeman and pitcher Touki Touissant were both cleared to return to the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team released a video of the pair on the field at Truist Park. Friday is an off day for the rest of the team.

Freeman tested positive for coronavirus before the start of the team's summer camp workouts. His wife, Chelsea Freeman, posted on Friday on her Instagram account that Freddie was feeling better and the rest of the family was doing well. According to MLB policy, players who tested positive must be free of symptoms for 72 hours and test negative twice before being cleared to return.

Touissant never experienced symptoms, according to manager Brian Snitker.