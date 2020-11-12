Inclement weather suspends first round of the Master's tournament

First round play of the Master's tournament at Augusta National was suspended Thursday morning due to weather.

The suspension came after an already delayed start. First round tee times were expected at 7:00 a.m., but were delayed about 10 mins.

The tournament, the first of golf's four major championships to be held in 2020, was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club targeted two weeks before Thanksgiving as the most practical time to play this year.

“I’m hopeful that we will see improved conditions regarding this virus, but April is less than five months away, so there’s no assurance of that,” Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said. “But we do have hopes that the tournament in April will be closer to normal than it is right now.”

In August, tournament officials announced this year's event would not allow fans on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.