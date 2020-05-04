Fans reacting to Kobe Bryant interview in 'The Last Dance'

The sports world is reacting to a Kobe Bryant interview on the latest episode of "The Last Dance."

The ESPN documentary series chronicles Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan and Bryant met back in 1998 when Bryant was just 19-years-old at an all-star game.

Bryant talked about how Jordan was like his big brother in the NBA and how he picked Jordan's brain.

Sadly, the interview was done just a few weeks before Bryant's tragic death.

"The Last Dance" will run through May 17.