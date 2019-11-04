Falcons shuffle coaches after bye week

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn won't be going anywhere as his team emerges from a bye week, but he did announce some changes to his coaching staff on Monday.

Raheem Morris, who was the wide receivers coach, will become the new secondary coach. Dave Brock, who had been working with the running backs, will transition back into his old role as the receivers coach.

Bernie Parmalee, an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach, will replace Brock as Atlanta's running backs coach.

After starting 1-7 on the season, Quinn wanted to shake something up as the Falcons head into the back end of their season.

"We said during the bye, there would be a lot to evaluate in a lot of areas, and so one of those was on the coaching side, and so you may have saw it in practice today that we moved over Raheem Morris to work with the defense," Quinn said after Monday's practice. "Part of his strengths are communication in the secondary. We felt that was a spot that needed our attention. At this phase, it was all hands on deck."

Quinn said after the Falcons' 27-20 loss to Seattle on Oct. 27 that he wanted to see the kind of fight his team displayed in the second half of that game as the team begins the second half of its season on Sunday in New Orleans. Six of the Falcons' final eight games will be against division opponents.

Roster moves

The Falcons also announced on Monday that they signed punter Ryan Allen and promoted defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner from the practice squad to the active roster.

Allen spent the last six years with the Patriots and is now the fifth different punter the Falcons have had this year after sending longtime starter Matt Bosher to injured reserve.

Tuioti-Mariner, meanwhile, recorded eight tackles and one sack in the preseason.