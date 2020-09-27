Falcons 'Pass the Vote' to spur voter registration, activation

Continuing on its mission to take a moment and make it a movement, the Falcons player-led social justice committee is expanding its RISE UP and Vote initiative by launching Pass the Vote, a challenge to others to encourage voter registration as well as voter activation for those currently registered.

The Falcons kicked off the effort when they challenged their Week 2 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, to help Pass the Vote by joining the voter registration efforts and encouraging others to do the same via social media.

In addition, individual players from the Falcons have begun challenging their own friends and family on social media to join the challenge by encouraging all citizens to register and vote in the upcoming general elections.

The challenges will end with a symbolic passing of a football, or other object, to the team or person being challenged, using the hashtag #PassTheVote with each challenge.