Falcons move into next phase of training camp

Falcons training camp moved to the next phase. Now the acclimation period is behind them and it’s on to a much more normal looking practice.

We are halfway through August and for the first time this year, the Falcons put on jerseys and helmets and went to work.

“We had the helmets on today. Everybody looked good, had a little pep in their step. It was fun being out there with the whole team for sure.” said linebacker Foye Oloukun.

In addition to helmets and jerseys it was also the first time Dan Quinn got to be with his players for practice. He started things off with an address through a bullhorn.

“He basically just talked about the importance of the ball. Obviously get familiar with the ball because at the end of the day it’s what this game is about. It’s about that pigskin,” said Darqueze Dennard.

Dennard just joined the Falcons this offseason and it was his first time in the red and black uniform.

“I haven’t put a helmet on since December so it’s been a long time. It’s kind of weird because you don’t have OTA’s and minicamps and you usually get to do that,” said Dennard.

But missing all of those extra offseason practices is just fine for a 10 year vet like Julio Jones.

“Helmet on, helmet off. I can go out there and play the first game without practice or anything. I can do i. It doesn’t matter. You’ve got be a professional at the end of the day,” said Jones.

In their original schedule Friday was set to be the Falcons first preseason game against the Dolphins.

You can imagine Julio Jones is not shedding a tear over losing that. Although it’s definitely a blow for rookies and those just trying to make this Falcons team.