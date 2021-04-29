Falcons GM goes 1-on-1 with FOX 5 an hour before the NFL Draft

Asked if, among all the talented players the Falcons could draft with the fourth pick of the NFL Draft, there was one player who clearly stood above the rest, Terry Fontenot had a simple answer: "Yes."

Atlanta's general manager spoke with FOX 5's Justin Felder 1-on-1 about an hour before starting his first draft with the team. He spoke about the possibility of a first round trade, his nerves and even his quick reaction to the big NFL news that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers potentially wanted to leave Green Bay.