Falcons to face Eagles in 2021 season opener on FOX

The Falcons will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will air on FOX 5 Atlanta, the official TV partner of the Atlanta Falcons.

The announcement was made live on Good Day Atlanta Wednesday morning.

Falcons will play Jets in London in 2021

This will be the 33rd time the Falcons and Eagles have faced off. The Eagles lead the series, 17-14-1. The most recent matchup happened back in 2019. The Falcons won that game, which was also played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The remainder of the 2021 regular season schedule is set to be released by the NFL at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Falcons' 2021 opponents are already set, with only dates and start times left to be announced. In addition to the Eagles, the Falcons will play home games against the Washington Football Team, Patriots, Jets, Lions, Saints, Panthers and Buccaneers.

The Falcons will play away games against the Bills, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants, 49ers, Jaguars, Saints, Panthers, and Buccaneers in Arthur Smith's first year as head coach.

