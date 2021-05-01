Falcons add cornerback, offensive lineman in 4th round of NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons added a pair of players in the 4th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the 108th overall pick, the team selected cornerback Darren Hall out of San Diego State, then with the 114th pick they chose Drew Dalman, a center from Stanford.

Hall comes from the same school as former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee, and they even wore jersey number 23 during college. Hall showed versatility during the Senior Bowl, showcasing his skills at cornerback, nickelback and safety.

Dalman says he leaned on his father, Chris Dalman, during his career. Chris played 7 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman, and also coached the position, including as an assistant for the Falcons from 2005 to 2006.

