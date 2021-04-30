Falcons address secondary in second round

The Atlanta Falcons addressed a need in the secondary with their first Day 2 pick by drafting UCF safety Richie Grant No. 40 overall.

The Falcons started Day 2 off with a trade, swapping the Nos. 35 and No. 219 picks to the Denver Broncos for the 40th and 114th overall picks.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Grant was considered one of the top safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft. At UCF, he recorded 10 interceptions, broke up 17 passes, and forced five fumbles. As a senior in 2020, he led the Knights with 72 tackles, adding 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry.

Grant was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

The Falcons will also pick in the third round, at No. 68 overall, on Friday night.

