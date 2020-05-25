Elliott leads late but Keselowski wins Coca-Cola 600

Chase Elliott came close to claiming the Coca-Cola 600, but a questionable decision left the race just out of reach. Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag in Charlotte, with Jimmie Johnson finishing second and Elliott third.

Elliott led with inside 20 laps to go in the race and looked like he had the car to finish the job. When a late caution came out, Elliott made the decision to pit, with other drivers -- including Keselowski -- opting to stay on the track.

"Those guys are going to do the opposite of whatever we do," said Elliott on the FOX broadcast after the race. "That's just part of it."

Elliott also had a strong car at Darlington Raceway in the last Cup Series race, but was involved in a wreck caused by Kyle Busch. Elliott got plenty of attention after that incident for the hand gesture he made in Busch's direction while still out on the track.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will race again at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday night.