College Park Skyhawks release 2021-22 regular season schedule

The Atlanta Hawks' NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, announced the complete 50-game schedule for its return to regular season play after the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

College Park opens its season with four games at home, beginning on Nov. 5 at Gateway Center Arena against the Maine Celtics. The full schedule is available online with tickets set to go on sale on Monday.

November's home opener will be the first game the Skyhawks have hosted since Feb. 29, 2020. The Skyhawks haven't played a regular season game since March 11, 2020.

"We are beyond excited to return to action and welcome our fans back into the building this season," said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League Operations and 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. "Now, more than ever, the Atlanta metropolitan area is on fire for basketball, and we can’t wait for our passionate fans to cheer us on in person."

The home opener is one of seven theme games during the 2021-22 regular season. Theme games feature ticket packages starting at $15 that include a team-branded hat and water bottle:

Home Opener: 7 p.m. Nov. 5 vs. Maine Celtics

Hoops and Heroes: 7 p.m. Nov. 19 vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Kids Day: 2 p.m. Jan. 2 vs. Cleveland Charge

Education Day: 11 a.m. Feb. 10 vs. Westchester Knicks

Celebrating Black History: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Faith and Family: 7 p.m. March 4 vs. Greensboro Swarm

Fan Appreciation: 7 p.m. March 18 vs. Wisconsin Herd

College Park is playing under new head coach Steve Gansey and features several top draft pick and former McEachern High School and Auburn University standout Sharife Cooper on a two-way contract.

The NBA G League is playing under a new format that will feature two champions, one from a 14-game "Showcase Cup" preceding a 36-game regular season. The traditional G League Playoff format of three-round single-elimination with eight teams competing.

