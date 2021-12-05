College Football Playoff: Georgia to face Michigan in Orange Bowl

article

The College Football Playoff selections have been made and the Georgia Bulldogs are in.

Georgia lost to Alabama (who was No. 3 at the time) in the SEC championship game, who now has the top seed in the tournament. They'll face the fourth seeded Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bulldogs will be seeded third in the tournament, falling from the top spot. They will face the second seeded Michigan Wolverines.

It was believed that the committee did not want to see a rematch of Alabama and Georgia in the semifinals, however CFP committee chair Gary Barta told ESPN that wasn't true.

Barta said Alabama was the clear-cut No. 1 after the dominance over Georgia.

Michigan won the Big Ten Championship, its first Big Ten Championship since 2004 when they shared it with Iowa. The last time Michigan won the championship outright was in 2003.

The Bulldogs and Wolverines will play in Miami at the Orange Bowl.

This is the third time two teams from the same conference are in the CFP and second time it has happened with the SEC. In the 2017 playoff, the Alabama beat Georgia in overtime to win the national title.

Semifinal winners will play one another on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium for the College Football Playoff Championship.

