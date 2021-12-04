Alabama wins SEC Championship over Georgia 41-24

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide managed to upset the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship, handing Georgia its only loss of the regular season.

The Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24 on Saturday, a result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.

Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship. Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Young set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards total offense.

Georgia (12-1, No. 1 CFP) cruised through the regular season, barely challenged and a unanimous choice as the nation’s No. 1 team for the past two months. The Bulldogs boasted a fearsome defensive unit that had allowed only 6.9 points a game.

Young made them look like a scout team, surely bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances as well as moving on to an even bigger game on the final day of 2021.

The playoff field will be announced Sunday, with the semifinals set for the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31.

Alabama (12-1, No. 3 CFP) had six offensive scoring drives — five covering at least 75 yards, the other 62 — and finished with a staggering 536 yards against a team that was giving up just under 231 per game.

Overall, Alabama has now won seven in a row against the Bulldogs since 2007.

Depending on the playoff seedings, the SEC behemoths could be headed for a rematch in the semifinals. It would be the second time the league has placed two teams in the playoff, the other coming in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.