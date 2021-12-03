Meet the Georgia Bulldogs' youngest fan

Fans will be pumped up to watch the Georgia Bulldogs do battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. But the team's tiniest fan will also get to watch now.

Carson Westberry was born prematurely. He's since made a miraculous comeback and is ready to root the Bulldogs on to victory.

Little Carson was born prematurely back in July weighing just one pound, 11 ounces.

Four months later he has grown to more than seven pounds and become a huge Georgia fan.

"We had to deliver our son Carson because his life was in jeopardy and so was mine, our blood pressure were out of control," said Carson’s father, Ben Westberry.

That emergency delivery saved both Carson's life and his mother Sarah's who has lupus and developed life-threatening complications during the pregnancy. When Carson bounced into the world, he was tiny.

"One pound, 11 ounces and 11-and-a-half inches long," his father said.

Amid all her complications, Sarah tested positive for COVID-19, which meant the first days of Carson's life she and her husband couldn't hold him and only saw their only child through Facebook Messenger.

"We were actually quarantined 10 days away from Carson after he was born, so we didn't get to see him for 10 days," his mother said.

Dad admits things didn't work out as they planned, but he quickly found out why Carson came early.

"We were really looking forward to watching Saturday football with her being pregnant. He decided he wanted to come early and watch the games with us," his father said. "We usually dress Carson up. We come in Georgia attire every game. We sometimes bring snacks for the nurses like a tailgate."

Mom and Dad said after two surgeries, four months on a ventilator, an infection, and chronic lung disease they now realize Carson is as tough as the Dawgs defense. They are ready for the biggest game of the season against Alabama.

"We will be here channeling the dogs, having a family tailgate here, getting ready for kick-off at 4 p.m.," said his dad.

Sarah and Ben believe Carson is the Dawgs good luck charm and will help them secure a victory in the SEC Championship Game.

