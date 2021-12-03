What you need to know about the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta

It is SEC Championship weekend and while a lot of focus is on the field, many are focusing on the wallet, and some not in the best of ways.

The positive is that the game will give a big boost to the north Georgia economy. Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead will be jammed with visitors attending the sporting event or wanting to be close to the action.

But with those same crowds comes the opportunity for crime. Extra police coverage will be out this weekend. Multiple police agencies have been activated to protect locals and visitors set to enjoy sports and holiday activities.

An Atlanta Police Department commander will tap every division at APD to watch over those visitors. But he urges common sense with the hope those visitors will look after their own property.

The common message -- criminals are also hoping to have a good time over the next few weeks -- to include the holiday shopping period up to New Years, all bringing more people into Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Georgia fans will be able to attend the SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center.

While the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be ticketed, this event is free. It opens Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until the 4 p.m. kickoff.

