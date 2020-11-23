Bulldogs' second game cancelled due to COVID-19 cases with Gardner-Webb

UGA men's basketball has now been affected by COVID-19 cancellations, too.

The Bulldogs' second game of the 2020 season, which was going to be against Gardner-Webb at 2 p.m. Sunday, has been cancelled, following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program.

UGA said it was seeking a replacement opponent for Sunday's game.

ATHENS, GA - FEBRUARY 17: Fans shine lights on their phones as a UGA flag is run onto the floor during a stoppage in play of the Tennessee Volunteers' basketball game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on February 17, 2018 in Athens, G Expand

The call was made Monday afternoon following consultation with UGA Athletic Association medical personnel.

"When learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb’s situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be," head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. "We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season."

UGA tips off the 2020 campaign Wednesday as the Bulldogs host Columbus State at Stegeman Coliseum at 5:00 p.m.