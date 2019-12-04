Bulldogs rout NC Central for sixth win

Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds combined for 40 points to lead Georgia to a 95-59 win over North Carolina Central University on Wednesday. Edwards scored 21 points, his third straight 20-point game. The freshman was 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, and added four assists. He was the team's leading scorer for the sixth time this season.

Hammonds scored 19 points, making 7-for-12 from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds. Hammonds helped Georgia outrebound NCCU 54-25. Georgia (6-2) also got 16 points from Tyree Crump. The Bulldogs scored 90-plus points for the fifth time. North Carolina Central (2-7) lost its third straight. The Eagles were led by senior forward Jibiri Blount with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

