Braves Wild Card Series: The Battery to host watch parties

The Atlanta Braves are heading west to take on the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three National League Wild Card series, starting Tuesday evening. The first pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. Eastern Time, with Games 2 and 3, if necessary, set for Wednesday and Thursday at 8:38 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. Eastern Time, respectively. All games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.

For Braves fans unable to travel to San Diego, the team is hosting watch parties at The Battery Atlanta. These watch parties will take place on the Plaza Green, beginning approximately one hour before each game. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, including appearances by BLOOPER and The Home Depot Tools, performances from the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and Tomahawk Team, and photo opportunities with inflatable Braves players. A live DJ will also perform on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage.

On Tuesday, [appropriate date], the Braves are encouraging fans to "Rep the A" by wearing their Braves gear throughout the day to show their support. Those who visit the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park will have the opportunity to take advantage of special discounts. Fans are invited to share their team spirit on social media using the hashtag #DigDeepATL.

Additionally, the Atlanta Braves Foundation is launching a postseason 50/50 raffle, open to fans across Georgia. The jackpot will be active throughout the postseason, with raffle tickets available online or via the MLB Ballpark app. Watch party attendees can also purchase tickets in person at The Battery. One lucky winner will receive 50% of the jackpot, with the remaining proceeds supporting the foundation’s initiatives to promote community engagement, health, education, and equity.

For more information on the watch parties, raffle, and postseason events, please visit braves.com.