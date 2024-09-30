Braves' playoff hopes hang on final game against Mets
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have one more game to secure a playoff berth.
The Mets came from behind to beat the Braves 8-7, allowing New York to secure a wild-card spot.
The NL East rivals are both trying to secure a spot. If the Braves win the second game, they too will head to the playoffs; however, a second Mets victory would secure a spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks are watching from Phoenix, hoping for a sweep that would give them the final wild card.
This is the first time in seven seasons that the Braves did not top the NL East, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking the pennant.
Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled for 4:40 p.m.
