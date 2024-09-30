Braves just 1 win away from clinching NL playoff spot

article

The Atlanta Braves have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a decisive win today in the team's crucial double-header against the Mets.

While the American League playoffs have been decided, rainouts caused by Hurricane Helene have left the Braves, the Mets, and the Arizona Diamondbacks fighting for the two wild-card spots int the National League playoffs.

Arizona finished 89-73 and the Mets and Braves are both 88-72. If either team sweeps the doubleheader, the Diamondbacks reach the playoffs. But if the twinbill is split, the Mets and Braves advance and Arizona is out because the Diamondbacks lost their season series to both Atlanta and New York.

If the Braves win either game of the doubleheader, they would take the No. 5 seed and head to San Diego to play a Division Series against the No. 4 Padres.

The Braves had the chance to clinch a spot on Sunday but fell short to the Kansas City Royals.

"Sure, it’s not an ideal situation, but it’s what we got," Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson said. "Show up and win."

Atlanta rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7) is scheduled to start the doubleheader opener.

Braves ace Chris Sale (18-3) is lined up for the second game, but whichever team wins the opener was likely to save that starting pitcher for Game 1 of the Division Series on Tuesday.

In the American League, AL West champion Houston hosts Detroit, and Baltimore is at home against Kansas City in the best-of-three Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday. The Astros-Tigers winner faces AL Central champion Cleveland in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Saturday, and the Orioles-Royals winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees.