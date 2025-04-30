Massive teen brawl in Paulding County leaves one injured, one arrested

The Brief A fight involving 15 to 20 teens broke out at a Paulding County home after an ongoing school feud escalated beyond campus. The brawl spilled inside the house, injuring a 13-year-old boy who was not involved; he suffered a fractured arm and a bloody lip. One teen was arrested and charged with battery; investigators have identified four others and are seeking more suspects seen in the video.



Pamela, the mother of an East Paulding High School student, says her daughter has had an ongoing conflict with another girl at the school. On Monday afternoon, Pamela’s daughter called her while riding the school bus.

What they're saying:

"She said, ‘Hey, they're trying to jump me. Could you stay on the phone with me?’" Pamela recalled.

Later that day, Pamela says the same girl showed up at her home with a group of family members and friends.

"She called other kids from other high schools to come here," Pamela said.

What we know:

Video footage shows 15 to 20 teens in Pamela’s driveway engaged in a full-blown brawl that eventually spilled inside her house.

"When they came into the dining room, they actually came to follow my nephew, TJ, and they were jumping on him. He wasn't even a part of anything. He's only 13 years old," said Pamela.

That’s when Pamela managed to intervene.

"I started pulling kids off of him. My daughter came, she started pulling kids off, and I just told everybody to get out," she said.

An ambulance arrived for TJ, who had a bloody lip and a fractured arm.

Paulding County Sheriff's deputies also responded. By the time they arrived, most of the teens had fled, but they arrested one girl and charged her with battery. Investigators say they have identified four others involved and are still working to name the rest.

Pamela says she wants to see more accountability.

"I want to see charges pressed on every single child that is in that video. Every single one of them. My daughter was here. Y'all came on my property. You came to fight," she said.