Braves season ends in Wild Card Series against Padres

In brief: Braves' postseason run concluded with a loss to the Padres in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, despite a close comeback attempt. Season finale was marked by a pop fly, ending a season troubled by multiple injuries for the team. Braves' starting pitcher Max Fried and Padres' Joe Musgrove both exited the game early due to injuries. Fried allowed five runs after being struck by a ball and was replaced by Dylan Lee in the third inning.



Despite the Atlanta Braves battling back to within one run in the eighth inning to tie the Padres, they could not extend their postseason dreams in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series.

The Braves, who are usually notorious for nail-biting finishes, ended the season on a pop fly out, a sad ending for a team which gave it their all despite an injury-plagued season.

In addition, Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried and San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove both had early exits due to apparent injuries.

Fried was done after two innings. He was hit on his left hip by a comebacker from Fernando Tatis Jr. two batters into the game. He stayed in and got out of a bases-loaded jam. He then allowed five runs on six straight hits with two outs in the second. Dylan Lee took over starting the third.

Musgrove threw two slow curveballs to fall behind Matt Olson 2-1 with two outs in the fourth and was visited by pitching coach Ruben Niebla. Manager Mike Shildt, and a trainer joined them, and Musgrove came out. Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, had two stints on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, costing him a total of 63 games. His second stint sidelined him for two and a half months.

After the Padres took a 5-1 lead in the second, Jorge Soler hit a solo homer in the fifth and Michael Harris II had a two-run shot in the eighth.

The good news is it is a short 132 days until pitchers and catchers report to North Port, Florida for Spring Training.

The Padres will go on to play the L.A. Dodgers. NL East rivals, the New York Mets, will play Thursday to break the tie in their Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers to see who will go on to play the Philadelphia Phillies.